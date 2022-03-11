The Test centurion will be available for selection against Italy

Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales squad

Alun Wyn Jones is set to make yet another remarkable return to Test action.

The Wales lock, who is the world’s most-capped player of all time, suffered a shoulder injury against New Zealand last November but is now in line to play against Italy in the Six Nations next weekend.

Following the 13-9 defeat by France on Friday night, Wales coach Wayne Pivac confirmed that Jones will be “officially added to the squad this weekend”.

The long-term captain of the side was brought back into the national set-up in the build-up to the fourth-round match against France to help the side prepare and was involved in training. Now he will be available for the visit of the Azzurri next Saturday.

He had originally been ruled out for the entire championship following shoulder surgery but as Pivac said: “He has worked very, very hard, as Al does.”

It’s the second time he has recovered faster than expected, having returned to the British & Irish Lions squad last year having at first been ruled out for the entire tour to South Africa after sustaining a shoulder injury against Japan in a warm-up game.

Pivac suggested there could be other changes to the team for the Italy match, depending how players recover following a physical France encounter.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams will go through the return-to-play protocols having suffered a head injury in the build-up to France’s early try by Anthony Jelonch. He was permanently removed from the match as he was exhibiting signs of concussion.

The incident could spark a debate about play being stopped when such injuries occur because Williams was very close to the action and actually tried to get back into the defensive line, albeit that medics rushed on to pull him back.

