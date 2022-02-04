The No 9 has represented his country in basketball as well as rugby – find out more

Who is Tomos Williams: Ten things you should know about the Wales scrum-half

Tomos Williams is known for his sniping breaks from scrum-half but the Wales international also has impressive game management skills and a physical edge.

1. Tomos Williams was born on 1 January 1995 in Treorchy, Wales. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.78m) and weighs 12st 2in (77kg).

2. Williams has played for Cardiff Rugby throughout his senior career.

3. He competed for Wales’ youth teams and he made his senior debut in 2018 against South Africa.

4. Williams was coached by his father, Steve, as a child at his local club Treorchy.

5. The scrum-half has been praised for having an ‘edge’ to his play. Cardiff and Wales team-mate Josh Navidi said: “He’s got flair and is quite aggressive for a scrum-half. It’s good when your No 9 is a bit feisty.”

Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies has said: “I like Tomos because he has a bit of dog about him.”

6. He played basketball for Wales’ age-grade sides and credits the sport in helping him being successful in rugby. Williams told Wales Online: “It’s definitely helped me a lot with my general co-ordination and especially my handling.

“It’s helped my footwork a lot as well, I think. If you look at the top basketball players, they have all got unbelievable ball skills. I always enjoyed playing the sport.

“I played for Wales U16, but there came a point when I had to decide between that and rugby and I had to give up one or the other when the Blues Academy called me in when I was about 18.”

7. Williams committed his future to Cardiff in 2021 in a new long-term deal despite having interest from other clubs. He said when the deal was announced: “I’m very grateful to be staying here and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Arms Park with crowds in attendance in the near future.”

8. Cardiff’s director of rugby Dai Young has spoken highly of Williams, saying: “We have all seen how devastating Tomos can be with the ball in hand, he certainly has that X-factor and is a worry for defences, but his all-round game is also very good.”

9. Williams was an usher at his older brother’s wedding before driving to Swansea to play rugby for Cardiff on the same day.

10. He prefers dogs to cats.

