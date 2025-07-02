Andy Farrell issues worrying Elliot Daly injury update but denies British & Irish Lions have full-back crisis after Reds win

Daly was forced off late on in Brisbane

Elliot Daly has gone for an X-Ray on a possible broken forearm which could curtail his tour but head coach Andy Farrell rubbished the suggestion that the British & Irish Lions may be left with a crisis at full-back.

Daly started his second successive game in the No 15 shirt after Hugo Keenan pulled out on the day with illness. The Ireland speedster was set to make his Lions debut after recovering from a calf injury that had kept him out for a month but after coming through Tuesday’s training, he withdrew after vomiting up his breakfast due to a sickness bug.

Blair Kinghorn only arrived in Brisbane on Monday after winning the Top 14 with Toulouse. Daly clutched his left forearm midway through the second half after an attempted tackle on opposing captain Jock Campbell but was immediately in considerable discomfort and soon was replaced by Garry Ringrose with Tommy Freeman moving to full-back for the end of the game.

Andy Farrell on Elliot Daly injury

“He’s got a bang on the forearm and he’s going for an X-Ray this evening,” explained Farrell in the post-match press conference. “We’ve all got our fingers crossed for him. We’ve got plenty of full-backs. Hugo will be okay tomorrow or the next day and Blair is ready to go.”

Despite the injury blow, Daly put in another stellar performance in what was incredibly the 11th consecutive Lions matchday 23 squad that he has been selected in and Farrell was pleased with what he saw from the 32-year-old.

He added: “He’s been back to his good old self, hasn’t he? We’ve seen him do that on these tours before, and he’s certainly the type of character that loves touring. He’s a people person.

“I actually phoned him up today. He’d just come out of the gym actually, had a tough old session, and I said to him, “how was the gym session?” he says, “good, yeah, we trained hard”. I said, “well done, you’ve won the golden ticket, you’re playing this evening”.

“He was not phased at all, and that’s the type of characters that you need on tours like this.”

Daly’s Saracens colleague and Lions captain Maro Itoje described him as “effortlessly talented” and suggested despite sweating on his personal fitness his spirits weren’t too low in the changing room after the game.

“Elliot, he’s a class teammate, a class player, he’s one of those effortlessly talented people. I’m pretty sure he could have been a cricketer. I’m pretty sure he could have been a golfer if he wanted to, I don’t know about football, but he’s a world-class rugby player, and he’s shown it time and time again, in Lions shirts, England shirts, and even Wasps shirts, so he’s an absolute class player.

“Yeah, it goes without saying (his value off the pitch), he’s an extremely experienced player, he knows how it is and what it’s like to tour, but he’s also a great guy.

“He’s come in and he’s really social, he’s organising, he’s one of the people that kind of brings the group together, going out for coffees, organising things for the team to do, so he’s been a great Lions tourist throughout his career.”

