Ben Earl finishes Reds win at 12 while Jac Morgan excels as lone Welshman in Queensland Reds win: British & Irish Lions back-row battle hots up

Things have taken an interesting turn in one of the most competitive areas in Andy Farrell's team

Andy Farrell has stolen a trick from Steve Borthwick’s playbook by deploying Ben Earl at 12 for the final 14 minutes of the 47-12 win over Queensland Reds.

Ever since Eddie Jones first floated the idea of Earl playing centre it has captured the rugby public’s imagination and this season it has fast become a reality with the back-row featuring in the midfield for both club Saracens and country.

The 27-year-old came off the bench in place of Bundee Aki at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane but did get caught out in one Reds attack. Earl got stuck in no man’s land after biting in and Hunter Paisami’s offload set wing Lachie Anderson away down the righthand side.

He was also used as extra bulk in his more traditional forward role in a couple of rolling mauls at the death, breaking away from one but falling short of the line with the clock in the red.

Elliot Daly also picked up what appeared to be an elbow injury which could further complicate the thinking at full-back after the Englishman was only parachuted into the starting line-up following Hugo Keenan’s withdrawal due to illness.

What Earl’s stint at centre means for his Test chances in the back-row remains to be seen but it would suggest he has a very good chance of at least featuring on the bench, especially if Farrell chooses to unleash extra firepower on the Wallabies by deploying a 6-2 forwards split on the bench.

One man who really advanced his case in the comfortable win over the Reds was the lone wolf of a Welshman Jac Morgan who won Man of the Match. After Tomos Williams’s cruel hamstring injury, Morgan is the sole representative from his country but he did them proud with a colossal all-round performance in Brisbane.

A good hard line got him the try he deserved for his overall effort and work-rate but the main takeaway from our seat in the stands was his tireless work at the breakdown. Morgan outshone his fellow flanker Tom Curry who has not hit his exceptionally high usual standards in either the Argentina defeat or Wednesday’s victory.

Morgan made 18 tackles, more than anyone else in the game and pulled off three turnovers another unbeaten effort.

The Sale Sharks man has delayed wrist surgery until after the Lions tour but it’s unclear how carrying that knock may or may not be impacting his performance. Curry uncharacteristically slipped off a few first-half tackles and despite still bringing the intensity in defence, he will be desperate to find his best form to guarantee a Test start with Farrell also able to deploy one of his hybrid locks at six and Josh van der Flier also in the mix at seven.

