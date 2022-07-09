Confusion in second Test against Ireland after Angus Ta’avao sent off

Angus Ta’avao sent off against Ireland

There was plenty of drama in the second Test between Ireland and New Zealand in Dunedin.

The visitors stunned the All Blacks by scoring a try within three minutes.

They were able to deploy their quick phase game in the opening stages and Tadhg Beirne burst through the All Blacks’ defensive line to make it into the 22.

A few phases later, with Mack Hansen making a couple of prominent carries, Andrew Porter powered through the tackle of Quinn Tupaea to score next to the posts.

A conversion and penalty from Johnny Sexton made it 10-0 to Ireland after 12 minutes.

Then three cards – two yellow and one red – were shown to the All Blacks in 15 minutes!

First, Leicester Fainga’anuku was sin-binned in the 17th minute for a dangerous chargedown on Hansen. He leapt into the air to try to block the kick and as he came to ground made contact with Hansen’s head with his shoulder.

The fact initial contact was on the chest saw Jaco Peyper show a yellow rather than red, although the recklessness of the act meant some felt he should have been sent off.

Next, Ofa Tu’ungafasi joined Fainga’anuku in the sin-bin in the 25th minute after tackling Garry Ringrose off the ball when Sexton had made a break down the blindside. A penalty try was considered but the officials felt there was enough defensive cover.

Then around the half-hour mark, Angus Ta’avao was sent off for a head-on-head hit on Ringrose. The prop, who came on to cover tighthead for Tu’ungafasi with Dalton Papalii going off, went to tackle Ringrose and there was a nasty head clash.

As Ta’avao went in high, never dropping his height, and there was direct head contact, he was shown a red card. He was already heading for the tunnel as he had come off worse from the incident, and Ringrose was also forced off.

Aidan Ross then had to come on for his debut in the front row but it was uncontested scrums with both tightheads carded by then.

Ardie Savea was taken off to account for that replacement but they should have actually taken off two players because if scrums are uncontested due to incidents of foul play, the offending team has to lose an additional player (and pack down with eight in the scrum). It was similar to what we saw with Ireland-Italy in the Six Nations.

There was a bizarre incident when New Zealand ended up with 15 players on the pitch after Tu’ungafasi’s sin-bin period had ended as Papalii and Savea both came back on.

This was spotted by the officials before play restarted and, after discussions on the sidelines, Savea had to return to the bench, staying off for the remainder of the match. Confusion reigns!

Remarkably, New Zealand went in at half-time trailing only 10-7 after Beauden Barrett scored under the posts before the break. Ireland had not been able to capitalise on any of the time they had a numerical advantage and it would be 14 v 14 early in the second after James Ryan was sin-binned.

An intriguing second 40 minutes ahead…

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.