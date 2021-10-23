The back-three player has proved a potent try-scorer in elite rugby

Who is Will Jordan: Ten things you should know about the All Black

Since making his Test debut in 2020, Will Jordan has an impressive try-scoring record for the All Blacks.

Ten things you should know about Will Jordan

1. Born in Christchurch, on 24 February 1998, Will Jordan attended Christchurch Boys’ High School, a well-known producer of All Blacks, and made his debut in the Mitre 10 Cup for the Tasman Mako against Canterbury in 2017.

2. Playing for his school first XV in 2015, Jordan scored 19 tries in 11 games to finish as leading try scorer in the UC Championship. He played for Canterbury U19 in 2016.

3. Jordan won the 2017 Junior World Cup with New Zealand U20, starting at full-back in the final where they beat England 64-17 in Tbilisi.

4. Early in his career Jordan had an inner ear problem, which caused difficulties with his balance. It took around seven months to get right and put his career with the Crusaders, who he joined in 2018, on hold.

5. In 2019 Jordan helped Tasman to the Mitre 10 Cup title scoring twice, from the wing, in the 31-14 win over Wellington in the final in Nelson. He was the joint-fifth highest try scorer in the tournament that season with seven and it was Tasman’s first win in the competition.

6. Jordan made his All Blacks debut on 7 November 2020 against Australia in Brisbane coming off the bench in a 24-22 defeat.

He then scored twice against Argentina, again off the bench, three weeks later in his second appearance, then scored five from the wing in his third appearance, in a 102-0 win over Tonga in July 2021. That left him one short of the All Blacks record for most tries in a match – Marc Ellis’s six in the 145-17 defeat of Japan in the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

7. In the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season Jordan was the second highest try-scorer, with five, two behind fellow Crusader Codie Taylor.

8. Jordan was another player who felt the benefit of the break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 his season would have been restricted, because of a groin injury, but Super Rugby was suspended in March that year.

Jordan suffered the injury against the Blues in February but had time to recover before Super Rugby Aotearoa started. He said: The lockdown was a blessing in disguise, it meant I didn’t have to rush my rehab.”

9. Jordan is a talented cricketer and scored 49 from 29 balls for Team Rugby at the annual Black Clash match at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in January 2021.

The match is a T20 game pitting rugby and cricket stars against each other and their opponents, Team Cricket, included former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori.

10. In 2019 Jordan signed a new three-year deal with the Crusaders. It had been speculated the Highlanders were keen on signing him to replace Ben Smith.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.