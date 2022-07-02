Gregor Townsend’s side are playing their first three-Test series against the Pumas

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch the 2022 Test series

This South America tour kicked off with Scotland A beating Chile 45-5 and now Gregor Townsend’s side will be looking to build on that against Argentina.

This series, which starts in Jujuy today, are the first Tests played in Argentina since 2019 due to the pandemic, so the Pumas will be eager to perform well for their fans.

They have named an experienced side, with Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli at half-back, Julian Montoya at hooker, and Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera in the back row.

Scotland are led by Grant Gilchrist, with full-back Rory Hutchinson playing his first Test since 2020 and centre Mark Bennett starting for Scotland for the first time since 2016.

Below we explain how you can watch the series and these are the two match-day line-ups for the first Test.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras, Matias Moroni.

Scotland: Rory Hutchinson; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Darge, Ben White, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu.

How to watch Argentina v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Argentina v Scotland coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

The Argentina-Scotland Test series will be shown live on Sky Sports and all matches kick off at 8.10pm UK & Ireland time.

Today’s opening match will be live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Action channels, with coverage from 7.30pm.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

If you just want to watch this match, it’s £11.99 for a day membership. Or a monthly membership, which would allow you to watch all Scotland’s three Tests this summer as well as those of England, Ireland and Wales, is £33.99 – and you can cancel at any time.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

Scotland’s Test series against Argentina can be streamed live on Stan Sport in Australia and the first Test kicks off at 5.10am (AET) on Sunday.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

To watch Argentina v Scotland in the Land of the Long White Cloud, head to Sky Sport NZ.

The first Test kicks off at 7.10am on Sunday morning in New Zealand and coverage starts at 7am on Sky Sport NZ1.

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Pumas take on Scotland from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The first Test kicks off at 9.10pm South Africa time and coverage starts at 9pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

Argentina v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

In the States, FloRugby is the official broadcaster of summer tour matches.

The matches in the Argentina v Scotland series will kick off at 3.10pm on the East Coast and 12.10pm on the West Coast, and they will be streamed on its FloRugby platform.

It costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.