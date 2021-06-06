Look underneath the scrumcap to discover choir practices, mountain-biking and an unusual nickname

Who is Zander Fagerson: Ten things you should know about the Scotland prop

The Scottish scrum has become one of the steadiest units in the Six Nations. A large part of that is thanks to tighthead Zander Fagerson, who has formed a brilliant combination with Edinburgh loosehead Rory Sutherland. Both were picked in the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad to tour South Africa.

But what else is there to find out about the Glasgow colossus?

Ten things you need to know about Zander Fagerson

1. Zander Fagerson was born on 19 January 1996 in Perth, a city in central Scotland known as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands’. His middle name is Ragnar, while his actual first name is Alexander.

2. He was a Scottish youth mountain bike champion, winning a national competition in 2010 at the age of 15. He was also a member of the National Boys Choir.

Watch him mountain biking below!

3. Fagerson won a scholarship to Strathallan School for Sixth Form. International team-mate Jamie Ritchie was in the same year at school.

4. A Pro12 debut for Glasgow came against Benetton Treviso in October 2014. He has now made more than 100 appearances for the club by the age of 25.

5. Scotland first selected the tighthead at the age of 20, making him the fourth youngest international prop in Scottish history, and the youngest since Bill Black was chosen in 1948. He came off the bench against England in the 2016 Six Nations.

6. His younger brother Matt is also a fully capped international. Born in 1998, the younger Fagerson was only 19 when he appeared against the USA alongside Zander.

7. One nickname he holds is ‘Zandbags’ because he reportedly loves getting engaged in afters!

