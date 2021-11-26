All you need to know about Saturday's match at Twickenham

Barbarians Women v South Africa Preview

Barbarians Women face South Africa in the first home double header for the side in their history, taking to Twickenham after the men’s fixture against Samoa.

The president of Barbarian FC John Spencer said: “Hosting the Springboks at the home of England rugby is a significant moment in the progress of our women’s side. It reinforces our commitment to both the Barbarian Women and women’s rugby more widely.”

The women’s team was formed in 2017 and they have since played five games – winning four and losing one. They will hope to add to their wins on Saturday at Twickenham but they face an improving opponent in the Springboks.

This autumn South Africa have won just one match of three as they build towards next year’s Rugby World Cup, but they are a somewhat unknown entity.

Our Barbarians Women v South Africa preview will tell you all about the team news and how you can watch.

What’s the big team news?

The Barbarians have named a star-studded line-up. England’s Natasha Hunt will captain the side and reunite with Katy Daley-Mclean at half-back.

Ciara Griffin, who announced her retirement from international rugby last week, starts alongside fellow Ireland back-row Anna Caplice. There is also an Irish centre pairing of Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu.

There are four USA players in the starting line-up – prop Hope Rogers, lock Alycia Washington and back-three players Sarah Levy and Bulou Mataitoga .

South Africa have made nine changes to the side who defeated England U20 38-5 last Sunday. There are four changes in the backs as Eloise Webb comes in at full-back, Nomawethu Mabenge starts on the wing and Zenay Jordaan and Unam Tose form a new half-back partnership.

In the forwards, Asithandile Ntoyanto and Babalwa Latsha start at prop, Nolusindiso Booi and Rights Mkhari form a new lock pairing and Lusanda Dumke comes in at flanker.

What have the coaches said?

Barbarians Women head coach Jo Yapp: “We’ve got over 700 international caps across nine nations in our women’s team. There will be some real talent on show at Twickenham on Saturday.

“Women’s rugby has really taken off in the last few months, particularly with all the Red Roses matches being live on BBC throughout the autumn, and we’re looking forward to rounding off the international season at Twickenham with a game full of excitement, flair and passion.

“The girls have worked hard all week, becoming a really solid unit, and they have been an absolute pleasure to coach. We cannot wait to see them go out and express themselves on the pitch.”

South Africa head coach Stanley Raubenheimer: “We have progressed well over the last three weeks I believe, but we have not changed what we are working on and we will continue to look for improvement in those areas in our final game against the Barbarians.

“We are still striving for better possession and to keep the ball for longer. By doing that, we can control the game better. We saw an improvement of that in recent weeks which resulted in tries, so that will again be a focus area for us.”

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

The match will kick off at 5.15pm on Saturday 27 November at Twickenham Stadium.

Referee Clara Munarini, assistants Sara Cox and Maria Beatrice Benvenuti, and TMO Stefano Penne will take charge of the game.

The fixture will be shown on BBC iPlayer, with commentary from Sara Orchard and Emily Scarratt. World Rugby, SuperSport in South Africa and Sky Sport NZ will also air the match.

What are the line-ups?

Barbarians Women: Bulou Mataitoga; Rhona Lloyd, Sene Naoupu, Jenny Murphy, Sarah Levy; Katy Daley-McLean, Natasha Hunt (captain); Lindsay Peat, Laura Russell, Hope Rogers, Alycia Washington, Lenaig Corson, Ciara Griffin, Karen Paquin, Anna Caplice.

Replacements: Isabel Rico Vazquez, Rochelle Clark, Simi Pam, Sonia Green, Bethan Dainton, Sammy Wong, Morgane Peyronnet, Katie Mason.

South Africa: Eloise Webb; Nomawethu Mabenge, Jakkie Cilliers, Chumisa Qawe, Simamkele Namba; Zenay Jordaan, Unam Tose; Asithandile Ntoyanto, Micke Gunter, Babalwa Latsha, Nolusindiso Booi (captain), Rights Mkhari, Lusanda Dumke, Catha Jacobs, Sizophila Solontsi.

Replacements: Lindelwa Gwala, Sanelisiwe Charlie, Monica Mazibukwana, Lerato Makua, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Rumandi Potgieter, Ayanda Malinga, Donelle Snyders.

