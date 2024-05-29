Bath v Sale semi-final predictions: Can Sharks beat third-place curse?

The two clubs will play each other this weekend

Bath v Sale semi-final predictions may be more tricky than the other play-off game. Both clubs have had impressive season but there may be an element of a third-place curse to tilt the favours in Bath’s direction.

Bath finished second while Sale Sharks ended in third after the regular season concluded.

The Telegraph highlighted recently that no third-place team have ever won the Premiership. Alongside that, no team who have finished in third place have reached the Premiership final since 2010.

But long standing records are made to be broken and Sale could overcome Bath.

Who do we think will win? Take a look at the prediction below.

Bath v Sale semi-final predictions

Bath by 5. Sale Sharks have had a strong season but a bolstered Bath squad led by Finn Russell should have enough to tip it over in their favour. Russell has been an inspired addition to the squad this season and other players like Ben Spencer and Ollie Lawrence have also stepped up.

Sale will not roll over by any margin but Bath should find just one more score to tip the scales.

Kick-off time: 3.30pm BST – 1 June

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Venue: The Rec

Capacity: 14,500

Bath v Sale head-to-head results

23/24 Premiership season second game: Bath 42-24 Sale

23/24 Premiership season first game: Sale 11-9 Bath

22/23 Premiership season second game: Sale 30-27 Bath

22/23 Premiership season first game: Bath 20-37 Sale

Bath v Sale team news

Bath have not reported any new injuries.

Sale, however, have a few injuries to cope with. Manu Tuilagi, while progressing well, came off injured in Sale’s last match against Saracens. Tom Curry is also available for selection this weekend but may not be picked as he is returning from a hip problem.

