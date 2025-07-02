Why is Hugo Keenan not playing for the Lions against Queensland Reds?

Keenan was initially named in the team to make his British & Irish Lions debut

Given he was named in the starting line-up by Andy Farrell, you might be wondering why Hugo Keenan is not playing for the Lions against Queensland Reds.

The Ireland full-back was a late drop-out from the game due to illness, meaning Elliot Daly had to be drafted in from outside the matchday 23 to start in the No 15 jersey at Suncorp Stadium.

There’s thought to have been a bit of a sickness bug going around the Lions team so it appears to be just very unfortunate timing for Keenan, who was set to make not only his Lions debut but his first appearance since Leinster’s URC quarter-final victory over Scarlets a month ago.

Keenan had been struggling with a calf injury he sustained in that clash – the first soft tissue problem he’s encountered in his career he told journalists during the week. Keenan and Daly had been sharing a room in the Lions’ team hotel in Perth.

Daly played 80 minutes and scored two tries against the Western Force on Saturday before receiving a call from head coach Farrell earlier in the day to tell him he would be needed to play.

Farrell now has a selection headache at full-back ahead of the first Test back here at Suncorp in Brisbane in just 17 days’ time. Both Keenan and Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn are yet to have played a minute of action after the Toulouse full-back joined the squad on Monday after helping his side to the Top 14 title.

The coaching staff will have to balance the prospect of giving both some game time and a chance to stake their claim for the No 15 Test jersey.

