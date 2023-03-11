Benjamin Kayser gloves send Twitter into overdrive

The French pundit's yellow gloves caught the eye

A pair of Benjamin Kayser gloves sent rugby fans wild as his garish choice of winter accessory certainly caught the eye on ITV’s coverage of England v France in the Guinness Six Nations.

Former France hooker Kayser is a regular pundit on TV but it was not his shrewd comments, analysis or insight that grabbed the limelight, instead it was his gloves that resembled a pair of Marigolds.

The garish pair of gloves are a bold choice and not to everyone’s taste with their banana yellow colour. And the questionable fashion statement certainly didn’t go unnoticed with rugby fans on Twitter.

Related: Who is Benjamin Kayser?

One questioned: “What the hell are those gloves Ben Kayser.”

Another added: “Benjamin Kayser this morning, standing in his hallway: “Hmm… shall I wear the black gloves to go with my coat? Or the brown gloves to go with my scarf? Or… oh! Wait a minute!”

Read more: Watch Thomas Ramos’s sensational try inside two minutes

However, not everyone was critical of the yellow gloves. One supportive fan said: “Loving Benny Kayser’s banana gloves. France 1 – 0 England.”

The gloves might be France’s new lucky charm after Les Bleus made a blistering start to Le Crunch thanks to Thomas Ramos’s sensational try inside two minutes that stunned the Twickenham crowd into silence.

Things got even better for the visitors – who were chasing a first Six Nations win away in England for 18 years – when Thibaud Flament crashed over the line from close range.

And they were in dreamland at half-time thanks to Charles Ollivon’s third try. Thomas Ramos was flawless off the tee, bagging 17 points in the opening 40, as France opened up a 27-3 lead at the break.

The 24-point margin is the biggest lead France have ever had against England. The previous best came in 2004 at the Stade de France when they were 18 to the good.

It also broke the record for England’s biggest half-time deficit ever, overtaking the 23-point lead New Zealand established in 2006.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.