Glenn Moore has named his squad for the Black Ferns' matches against England and France

Black Ferns Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Black Ferns’ head coach Glenn Moore has named a 34-player squad for their autumn international fixtures against England and France.

Moore has included 12 uncapped players but the squad also sees the return of some well-known stars. Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Stacey Fluhler are in the mix after they helped New Zealand win gold in the sevens event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Les Elder returns to captain the side after missing the 2020 season. Eloise Blackwell and Kendra Cocksedge will also be among the leadership group as vice-captains.

“Les is a crucial part of our set up, she’s an outstanding player, leads from the front and has the ability to galvanize people around her. Ella (Blackwell) did a great job last year when we had the domestic hit out, she and Kendra are named as vice-captains, and I’m confident this leadership group will do an outstanding job,” said Moore.

And the coach added New Zealand’s recent Covid lockdown impacted their selection process.

“The lockdown probably did mean some players weren’t able to cement their positions in the squad and it meant we had to reflect more on the early rounds of Farah Palmer Cup and some of the situational games we’d played in camps this year. This would be one of the most difficult selection processes I can recall in my time in rugby,” he added.

“We’ve had to take a Covid mindset to ensure enough coverage across all positions because calling on a replacement is not as easy as it usually would be.”

Black Ferns Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Backs

(Provincial Union/Position/Caps)

Chelsea Alley (Waikato/Centre/24)

Ariana Bayler (Waikato/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty/Outside back/40)

Grace Brooker (Canterbury/Centre/1)

Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury/Scrum-half/53)

Ruahei Demant (Auckland/Fly-half/11)

Stacey Fluhler (Waikato/Centre/16)

Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Carla Hohepa (Waikato/Wing/25)

Renee Holmes (Waikato/Full-back/Uncapped)

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (Wellington/Wing/9)

Patricia Maliepo (Auckland/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Cheyelle Robins-Reti (Waikato/Wing/Uncapped)

Renee Wickliffe (Bay of Plenty/Wing/41)

Portia Woodman (Northland/Wing/16)

Forwards

Eloise Blackwell (Auckland/Lock/43)

Alana Bremner (Canterbury/Back-row/Uncapped)

Les Elder (Bay of Plenty/Back-row/18)

Dhys Faleafaga (Wellington/Back-row/Uncapped)

Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Waikato/Hooker/Uncapped)

Tanya Kalounivale (Waikato/Prop/Uncapped)

Aldora Itunu (Auckland/Prop/20)

Phillipa Love (Canterbury/Prop/11)

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (Auckland/Back-row/Uncapped)

Krystal Murray (Northland/Prop/Uncapped)

Aleisha Nelson (Auckland/Prop/35)

Joanah Ngan-Woo (Wellington/Lock/3)

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (Counties Manukau/Hooker/30)

Georgia Ponsonby (Canterbury/Hooker/Uncapped)

Kendra Reynolds (Bay of Plenty/Back-row/Uncapped)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (Auckland/Lock/Uncapped)

Amy Rule (Canterbury/Prop/Uncapped)

Kennedy Simon (Waikato/Back-row/4)

Kelsie Wills (Bay of Plenty/Lock/Uncapped)

Black Ferns Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sun 31 October, England v New Zealand (2.30pm, Sandy Park)

Sun 7 October, England v New Zealand (2.45pm, Franklin’s Gardens)

Sat 13 November, France v New Zealand (2pm, Stade du Hameau, Pau)

Sat 20 November, France v New Zealand (2pm, Stade Pierre-Antoine, Castres)

