Simon Middleton has named his squad for their upcoming Tests

Red Roses Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has announced a 40-player training squad for their upcoming autumn internationals fixtures.

England will play New Zealand, Canada and the USA, and it’s been confirmed all the fixtures will be aired on BBC Two. The Red Roses will use the matches as a springboard for next year’s Rugby World Cup being held in New Zealand.

Among the squad is Bristol Bears prop Sarah Bern, who could win her first cap in a year after being ruled out last season with injury. Sarah Hunter is named as captain but England are without Emily Scarratt through injury.

While there is experience in the squad, Middleton has also named 11 uncapped players who have impressed in the Allianz Premier 15s.

“We’ve got a host of potential debutants in the squad who are there because they impressed in the league or they’ve been on our radar for a while and have upped their game again this season,” he said.

“That’s what we wanted them to do. We wanted players to put their hand up in the league and that’s why they’ve been selected accordingly.

“The impact getting our games on terrestrial TV has is huge in terms of opening up to the wider audience and growing and promoting the game. You know if it’s going to be on BBC, it’ll be produced well and a great show.

“The emphasis they’ve put on the women’s games that they’ve covered previously, they’ve always done a fantastic job and it’s world-class delivery. It can only be good for us and we’re thrilled that our matches are on the BBC.”

Backs

(DoB/Position/Club/Caps)

Holly Aitchison (21 Feb 1997/Saracens/Fly-half or full-back/uncapped)

Jess Breach (4 Nov 1997/Harlequins/Wing/19)

Heather Cowell (23 Mar 1996/Harlequins/Wing/Uncapped)

Merryn Doidge (2 Dec 2000/Exeter Chiefs/Full-back or wing/uncapped)

Abby Dow (29 Sep 1997/Wasps FC/Wing/18)

Zoe Harrison (14 Apr 1998/Saracens/Fly-half/30)

Ellie Kildunne (8 Sep 1999/Wasps FC/Full-back/15)

Claudia MacDonald (4 Jan 1996/Wasps FC/Scrum-half/15)

Sarah McKenna (23 Mar 1989/Saracens/Full-back/36)

Lucy Packer (2 Feb 2000/Harlequins/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Amber Reed (3 Apr 1991/Bristol Bears/Centre/58)

Leanne Riley (18 Jul 1993/Bristol Bears/Scrum-half/44)

Flo Robinson (4 Oct 2001/Exeter/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Helena Rowland (19 Sep 1999/Loughborough Lightning/Fly-half/6)

Emma Sing (11 Mar 2001/Gloucester-Hartpury/Full-back/Uncapped)

Lydia Thompson (10 Feb 1992/Worcester Warriors/Wing/47)

Lagi Tuima (16 Jun 1998/Harlequins/Centre/8)

Ella Wyrwas (7 Mar 1999/Saracens/Scrum-half/uncapped)

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (19 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock/24)

Sarah Beckett (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Back-row/21)

Sarah Bern (10 Jul 1997/Bristol Bears/Prop/36 caps)

Hannah Botterman (8 Jun 1999/Saracens/Prop/22)

Shaunagh Brown (15 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop/24)

Bryony Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Wasps FC/Prop/5)

Poppy Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Saracens/Back-row/47)

Amy Cokayne (11 July 1996/Harlequins/Hooker/57)

Vickii Cornborough (3 Mar 1990/Harlequins/Prop/60)

Lark Davies (3 Mar 1995/Loughborough Lightning/Hooker/31)

Vicky Fleetwood (13 Apr 1990/Saracens/Back-row/79)

Detysha Harper (23 Oct 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop/5)

Sarah Hunter (19 Sep 1985/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/126)

Sadia Kabeya (22 Feb 2002/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/Uncapped)*

Alex Matthews (3 Aug 1993/Worcester Warriors/Back-row/41)

Harriet Millar-Mills (16 Apr 1991/Wasps FC/Back-row/62)

Maud Muir (12 Jul 2001/Wasps FC/Back-row/Uncapped)

Cath O’Donnell (13 Jun 1996/Loughborough Lightning/Lock/19)

Marlie Packer (28 Apr 1989/Saracens/Back-row/76)

Connie Powell (13 Jul 2000/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker/uncapped)

Emily Robinson (22 Jun 2000/Harlequins/Back-row/Uncapped)

Abbie Ward (27 Mar 1993/Harlequins/Lock/47)

Red Roses Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sun 31 October, England v New Zealand (2.30pm, Sandy Park) Live on BBC Two

Sun 7 November, England v New Zealand (2.45pm, Franklin’s Gardens) Live on BBC Two

Sun 14 November, England v Canada (2.30pm, Twickenham Stoop) Live on BBC Two

Sun 21 November, England v USA Women (2.45pm, Sixways) Live on BBC Two

