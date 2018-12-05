Replacing Wayne Pivac, we get to know Brad Mooar the new Scarlets coach.

Who Is Brad Mooar?

New Zealander Brad Mooar has been announced as the man to replace Wayne Pivac as the head coach of the Scarlets at the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season. Pivac is set to become the Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan with Mooar coming in after a series of successful jobs.

Most recently, he worked as an assistant coach to Scott Robertson and the Crusaders who have won the last two Super Rugby titles in a row. He has been in that role for three years and beforehand led the Southland Stags in the Mitre 10 Cup.

After starting his coaching career with the Christchurch Colts and then the Canterbury Colts, Mooar eventually shifted to South Africa to coach Eastern Province Kings where he had more success leading them to a Currie Cup Division I title.

He then became an assistant coach for the Southern Kings under Matt Sexton before taking up the Stags and then Crusaders roles.

A former fly-half with Canterbury B, Mooar progressed nicely through the ranks before taking his career overseas. He quickly returned to Christchurch though to take up coaching.

Interestingly, he is also a former solicitor who was admitted as barrister and solicitor to the High Court of New Zealand in 1997. Mooar will bring plenty of experience to the role and will look to carry on the success of Pivac – who won the Pro12 with Scarlets in 2017.

Mooar said of the move: “The opportunity to take on the role of head coach at the Scarlets is simply too good to pass up and is both an exciting challenge for myself, and a fantastic opportunity for my family to experience life on the other side of the world.”

“The Scarlets is a rugby brand that’s known the world over, it is a winning club with an extremely proud history, passionate fans, and is aspirational in its goals.

“It is humbling to be offered the opportunity to take the reins after the great work Wayne Pivac has led, as he moves on to the Wales job.”

Related: Who is Wayne Pivac?

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels said: “Brad has a great understanding of what is required for success and how to build a winning culture.

“Throughout the process we have been hugely impressed with Brad’s appreciation of Scarlets’ place in the community, his passion for developing players and the research he had done on our heritage.”

How do you think Mooar is going to get on?