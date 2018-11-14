Check out this video of the Brazilians smashing the Maori All Blacks scrum.

WATCH: Brazil Scrum Destroys Maori All Blacks

On the football field, the sight of Brazil demolishing New Zealand would not be out of place , in fact we would probably come to expect it. On the rugby field you would normally expect the exact opposite. Yet during one scrum in a match between Brazil and the Maori All Blacks last weekend, we were treated to a humbling sight.

With the Maori All Blacks up 14-0 just after half-time, Brazil were awarded a scrum on the halfway line and as the ball was fed in, the men in yellow demolished the All Blacks pushing them back a good 15 metres or so. You can watch it below.

The resultant penalty, knocked over by Christchurch-born Joshua Reeves put the score to 14-3.

Normal service did resum after this. The Maori All Blacks eventually ran out 35-3 winners with Isaia Walker-Leawere, Jackson Hemopo and Jonah Lowe all scoring tries along with Ash Dixon who scored two of his own. Otere Black converting all five conversions in a solid yet uninspiring performance by their high standards.

Yet the Brazilians can still hold their heads high after not backing down for the duration of the contest. Before kick-off they were clearly pumped for the match after meeting the Maori haka head-on with many of the Brazilians looking as if they had to be restrained in the face of the Kiwi challenge.

According to reports so 34,000 fans were crammed into the Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paolo and despite the hefty loss they clearly enjoyed the game of rugby.

The Maori All Blacks will now head to Chile to play their final match of their South American tour, going up against the national team, Los Cóndores.