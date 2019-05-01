The side celebrated in their own distinctive way on Monday.

Brecon Win Plate And Celebrate In Tractor Parade

Andy Powell is unquestionably a man of his word.

Moments after his Brecon side emerged victorious to win the WRU National Plate at the Principality Stadium last Sunday, he said the team would tour the club’s town the very next day. But not in the way you would expect….

The second year head coach said: “We’ve got a tractor and trailer going through Brecon tomorrow so we’ll have all the boys on the trailer, get ready for some photos tomorrow.”

Indeed he tweeted on the day:

Given it was the teams first national title in the club’s 150-year history, you would have expected a more classic parade or party but no, Powell said it was going to be tractor and trailer, and that is exactly what it was as you can see below.

The idea was the brainchild of Powell, who of course has had other unconventional escapades on the roads before, such as his famous golf buggy ride in 2010 after celebrating a win for Wales against Scotland, in 2010.

The parade was led by a small gator buggy driven by club sponsor Gary Bowen who said: “I was asked to be the driver about two hours ago. This is the nearest thing we could find to a golf buggy.”

Sharon Williams, stewardess at Brecon Rugby Club and Powell’s aunt, said: “I went to the game and it was magical. I can’t explain it I’ve been to watch Andy play over the years but to watch Brecon Rugby Club run out at the stadium has been an experience.”

It was a momentous day for the club and the town, even the police got involved!

