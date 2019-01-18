Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Sam Tremlett

Warren Gatland's last major tournament until Wayne Pivac takes over, Wales will be looking to go far in Japan.

Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

If Wales can topple Australia, they can shake the 2019 Rugby World Cup up. They specialise in upsetting the apple cart – just take their off-the-ropes win against England in 2015.

How They Qualified

Wales were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

The retirement of Sam Warburton is a blow but they are laden with stars: Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar, George North, Liam Williams… They must be healthy and sharp.

Shock: Sam Warburton’s retirement came as a surprise to many (Getty Images)

The Coach – Warren Gatland

This will be Warren Gatland’s last hurrah with Wales. He’s given much to the cause and brought Six Nations success. Playing style aside, a nagging negative has been results against southern hemisphere sides – but they recently laid their Aussie hoodoo to rest. What a time to do so…

Last hurrah: Gatland is looking to win the Cup as his last act with the Wales team (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

Always competitive, Wales need to see close games off. Last year, lapses of discipline in Ireland, and a lack of clinical edge in England, meant defeats. They must be canny.

Wales Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

  • Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 14:00
  • Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC
  • Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, KO TBC
  • Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Wales Rugby World Cup Group

Wales are in Group D alongside Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups

Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures

  • Mon 23 Sep Wales v Georgia (Toyota)
  • Sun 29 Sep Australia v Wales (Tokyo)
  • Wed 9 Oct Wales v Fiji (Oita)
  • Sun 13 Oct Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto)

Flashback: Australia will play Wales again in 2019, as they did in 2015 (Getty Images)

Wales Rugby World Cup Squad

Wales Summer Tours Squad (we will update this section when the official squad is announced)

FORWARDS: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Rhodri Jones, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Seb Davies, Cory Hill (co-captain), James Davies, Ellis Jenkins (co-captain), Ross Moriarty, Josh Turnbull, Aaron Wainwright

BACKS: Josh Adams, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, George North, Tom Prydie

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Wales’ Rugby World Cup Record: P37 W21 D0 L16

  • 1987 Third
  • 1991 Pool stages
  • 1995 Pool stages
  • 1999 Quarter-finals
  • 2003 Quarter-finals
  • 2007 Pool stages
  • 2011 Fourth
  • 2015 Quarter-finals

Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Also make sure you know about the GroupsWarm-upsDatesFixturesVenuesTV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, and Twitter.