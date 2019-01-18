Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Warren Gatland's last major tournament until Wayne Pivac takes over, Wales will be looking to go far in Japan.

If Wales can topple Australia, they can shake the 2019 Rugby World Cup up. They specialise in upsetting the apple cart – just take their off-the-ropes win against England in 2015.

How They Qualified

Wales were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

The retirement of Sam Warburton is a blow but they are laden with stars: Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar, George North, Liam Williams… They must be healthy and sharp.

The Coach – Warren Gatland

This will be Warren Gatland’s last hurrah with Wales. He’s given much to the cause and brought Six Nations success. Playing style aside, a nagging negative has been results against southern hemisphere sides – but they recently laid their Aussie hoodoo to rest. What a time to do so…

Major Work-ons

Always competitive, Wales need to see close games off. Last year, lapses of discipline in Ireland, and a lack of clinical edge in England, meant defeats. They must be canny.

Wales Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 14:00

Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC

Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, KO TBC

Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC

Wales Rugby World Cup Group

Wales are in Group D alongside Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay

Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures