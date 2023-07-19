The tour is tipped to break the attendance record for a Lions match

The British & Irish Lions have revealed their schedule for the 2025 tour of Australia and said there are record crowds expected.

The second Test is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The ground has a capacity of 100,000 and if it is sold out for the game it will be a new Lions record.

As well as record crowds, fans can look forward to an exciting match between the Lions and an invitational Australia and New Zealand side. The match, which will be held at the Adelaide Oval, will be the last the Lions play before their first Test.

The tour will commence on 28 June but players will have a two-week preparation period.

When the team last toured Australia, in 2013, they came away with a tour win after a 2-1 win. Sam Warburton captained the side and Warren Gatland coached – the coach for this tour is yet to be revealed. Gatland stood down after the 2021 tour of South Africa and Andy Farrell is among names tipped to take over.

Ieuan Evans, chairman of the British and Irish Lions, said: “Being a part of the British & Irish Lions means being able to unite and inspire through extraordinary rugby experiences. Working closely with our host partners in Rugby Australia, we believe that we can provide an epic tour that will be a global sporting event not to be missed”.

British and Irish Lions full 2025 schedule

28 June, Lions vs Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

2 July, Lions vs Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

5 July, Lions vs NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

9 July, Lions vs ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

12 July, Lions vs Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

19 July, first Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

22 July, Lions vs Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

26 July, second Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

2 August, third Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)

