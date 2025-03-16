Can Saracens spoil Sean Lynn’s leaving party as Gloucester-Harpury go for three-peat in PWR final?

Gloucester-Hartpury can win a third successive title but must beat Saracens in their own backyard

History does not come easily. Gloucester-Hartpury can underline their status as Premiership Women’s Rugby’s most dominant force if they win a third straight title on Sunday.

However, to do so they must go to Saracens and turn over Alex Austerberry’s side on their own patch.

A win for Gloucester-Hartpury would also provide a fitting send-off to outgoing coach Sean Lynn as he moves on to be the full-time Wales coach with the Women’s Six Nations starting next weekend.

Proud Welshman Lynn will swap the daily grind of club life for international rugby with the World Cup on the horizon this summer in England. He always knew this season would be tough off the back of WXV and said: “We had to find our identity after the losses against Saracens and Bristol. My big theme is be you to be us.”

Saracens wing Alysha Corrigan is back at the club after a stint playing sevens and said: “We knew this year was going to be the most competitive. It has been nice to be back at 15s and back at Sarries – it has been a good year.

“The transition back to 15s after playing so much sevens was a bit challenging but Saracens made me feel very welcomed and it kind of felt like I’d never left.”

Canadian Corrigan was pleased to see how the programme has been grown in her absence and is eager to add another title to her list of career achievements after coming away with a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She won this competition in 2022 with Saracens before her sevens sojourn and Corrigan insists Lynn’s counterpart Austerberry “gives us the kick up the butt when we need it” and will be desperate to spoil Lynn’s leaving party.

