You can still get Rugby World Cup tickets!

IF YOU were disappointed when the results of the Rugby World Cup 2015 ticket ballot dropped into your inbox, then don’t despair – you still have a chance to go to the tournament. Here’s how you can get tickets…

In the first come, first served sale starting at the end of November

Though a record 950,000 tickets were sold in September’s general sale window, around 300,000 tickets will go back on sale to the general public at the end of November. You can still get a seat for 25 of the matches, at nine different venues, and some £15 tickets can still be purchased for matches at nine of the venues. Child tickets, starting at £7, are available at eleven of the 25 games. They will be sold on a first come, first served basis, and will remain on sale until they sell out.

The remaining tickets will go on sale, through England Rugby 2015, in three stages:

Stage 1 On Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 November, tickets will go on sale to those who were unsuccessful in the ballot. Pool A and B matches will be available on the Monday, and Pool C and D, and any knockout games, will be available on the Tuesday.

Stage 2 On Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 November, tickets will open to those who did receive tickets through the ballot, but weren’t allocated the ones they applied for.

Stage 3 From Friday 28 November onwards, tickets will go on sale to everyone.

This process will all be through tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Through England Rugby Travel

The official travel agent of the 2015 World Cup, ERT is offering fans travel packages that include match-day tickets. This gives fans an opportunity to guarantee their place at the tournament, and includes a range of packages from day trips, where customers travel to and from the game by coach, to three-night weekend breaks, staying in a variety of hotels.

You’ll get to share the experience with like-minded people if you purchase tickets this way, and what’s more, ERT still has packages available for all of the 48 RWC 2015 matches, including the final. So click here if you want to join their party!

Hospitality & overseas travel agents

Some hospitality packages are still available at hospitality.rugbyworldcup.com, though games at venues such as Twickenham and Wembley have already sold out. But, if you fancy watching some of the teams that you won’t often see in the northern hemisphere, such as Tonga v Namibia at Sandy Park, then this is an option for you.

If you’re coming to RWC 2015 from overseas, check out supportertours.rugbyworldcup.com for a list of travel agents that are operating from where you are.

Don’t get caught out

Remember, to guarantee entry to the tournament, you must only buy your tickets through official sources. Click here to see what could happen if you purchase through a tout.

England Rugby 2015 says: “Our message to rugby fans is clear – only buy tickets through official sources. Our terms and conditions are very strict and we reserve the right to refuse entry to the tournament if tickets have not been purchased through the official channels. RWC tickets will go back on sale through the official website in November – there are still lots of great tickets available. We will launch an official resale platform next spring which enables rugby fans to sell their tickets at face value, safely and securely, through our website to other rugby fans.”

In addition, an official re-sale online platform will be launched by ER 2015 next year, so if you want to sell your own tickets, you can do so, at face value, to real rugby fans.