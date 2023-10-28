Celebrities spotted at Rugby World Cup final as singer Mika performs

The 40-year-old singer/songwriter kickstarted proceedings in Paris

Singer Mika was the pre-match entertainment for the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris before New Zealand took on South Africa to be crowned champions. However, the 40-year-old performer was just one of many celebrities at Rugby World Cup final 2023.

Pop star Rita Ora and her Kiwi husband Taika Waititi, who has been seen on screen on the All Blacks’ new platform NZR+, were pictured pitchside. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner had the honour of revealing the Webb Ellis trophy alongside legendary All Black and World Cup winner Dan Carter.

Celebrities at Rugby World Cup final

While British viewers may remember Mika’s big hit Grace Kelly, which went to No 1 in the UK back in 2007, he is also a big name in France where he acts as a judge on the country’s version of popular television show The Voice.

Mika was joined on stage in the corner of the pitch by children of la Maîtrise Populaire de l’Opéra and together they performed a medley of his hits to kickstart the final night of this tournament in fine style.

Mika has been an ambassador of the programme since May 2023 and ahead of his performance, said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this final match of Rugby World Cup 2023. The aim of this show is to create a flash of good energy, to spread love, colour and joy with the kids of la Maîtrise Populaire de l’Opéra Comique so that everyone can enjoy the anthems and an amazing match of rugby with all the intensity it deserves.”

Who is Mika: Singer at Rugby World Cup final

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup 2023 final will be the sporting event of the year and we are delighted to welcome renowned international artist Mika for the occasion. Rugby fans in the stadium and around the world will be able to experience a spectacular and colorful music show that will set the tone for an epic finale to the France 2023 journey.”

Jacques Rivoal, Chairman of France 2023, said: “We are thrilled to have Mika, along with the kids of la Maîtrise Populaire de l’Opéra Comique, as part of our programme for the final. Their participation promises to make this an event to remember, blending the passion of rugby with the magic of music. It’s going to be an incredible way to wrap up this exceptional Rugby World Cup 2023.”

