How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream the Rugby World Cup final

The tenth Rugby World Cup final is upon us as the two most decorated sides in the tournament's history battle it out

It’s time to decide who is the best men’s rugby playing nation in the world and the tenth Rugby World Cup final is upon us and it promises to be a classic. We’ve got all the details you need to watch an New Zealand v South Africa live stream, including details of how to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Player and RTÉ Player in Ireland, and ITVX in the UK.

The Stade de France is the venue for the biggest match of them all on Saturday 28 October, when either the All Blacks or Springboks will lift the Web Ellis Cup for a record fourth time. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST). Scroll down to find out how to tune in where you are – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your home country, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch an New Zealand v South Africa live stream FOR FREE from abroad.

New Zealand started the tournament with a defeat to host nation France, but bounced back to storm their way into a fifth final, and a chance to add to the crowns they won in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

Like the All Blacks, South Africa also suffered a loss in the Rugby World Cup pool stages, to Ireland, but made it through to the final with tense victories over France and England.

Make sure you don’t miss an New Zealand v South Africa live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, New Zealand v South Africa will be available FOR FREE on both Virgin Media and RTÉ.

Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player coverage gets underway from 6:30pm ahead of the 8:00pm (Irish Standard Time) kick-off.

The match is also available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and its RTÉ Player, where coverage gets underway at 7:00pm

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch an All Blacks v Springboks live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including the final between New Zealand v South. Coverage gets underway at 7:00pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST) on Saturday 28 October.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from the UK, you can use ExpressVPN to watch New Zealand v South Africa FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream for FREE from South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa will not want to miss out on the chance to see the Springboks take their defence of the trophy they won four years ago right down to the final game, and they can do so for FREE!

Thanks to a deal between the SABC and MultiChoice, fans can watch the action live on SABC or stream on sabcsport.com for free. Kickoff is at 9:00pm on Saturday night.

Like all the games in the Rugby World Cup, subscription service SuperSport is also screening this one, with coverage getting underway at 7:00pm, South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch All Blacks v Springboks: live stream for FREE from New Zealand

As has been the case throughout the Rugby World Cup, subscription service Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks v Springbok.s Kick-off is at 8:00am (NZDT) on Sunday 29 October.

The final will also be available to watch via the free-to-air Sky Open. Coverage starts at 7.30am, ahead of an 8:00am (NZDT) kick-off.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, New Zealand v South Africa kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 28 October.

NBC Sports is streaming all 48 matches, including New Zealand v South Africa, on its Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

The Rugby World Cup final is also available to watch live on CNBC. You can also watch for free on NBC’s delayed “encore” service at 12:00pm (ET) on Sunday 29 October.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch All Blacks v Springboks: live stream for FREE from Australia

Live coverage of the World Cup final will be available for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Australian rugby fans can also tune in to Stan Sport, which has had the rights to all 48 Rugby World Cup matches ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off for New Zealand v South Africa is at 6:00am (AEST) on Sunday 29 October with Stan’s coverage starting at 5:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. New Zealand v South Africa kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

New Zealand v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an All Blacks v Springboks live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

All Blacks v Springboks: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Sunday 29 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Sunday 29 October

France: 9:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.