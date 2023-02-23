Cheslin Kolbe throws support behind South Africa joining Six Nations

Kolbe says it would be "amazing" for South Africa to join

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe says it would be “amazing” if the team were allowed to play in the Six Nations.

There has been talk about the Springboks joining the yearly competition which has only intensified after South African teams joined the United Rugby Championship.

Kolbe, who plays for French club Toulon, supports the idea but is uncertain if it will happen.

“I think if it does happen, it would be massive and change the whole scenario regarding the Six Nations,” he told The Telegraph Rugby Podcast.

“For the Springboks, it would be amazing to be part of the Six Nations. You get to play against top countries each week when you’re part of that competition. It would be amazing if it comes off one day but who knows.”

Cheslin Kolbe on the Six Nations: Has anyone else supported the idea?

Kolbe is not the only player to be public with their support. Eben Etzebeth spoke in November but he does not want South Africa’s participation in the Six Nations to impact them competing in the Rugby Championship.

“I’ve never played in Durban when it’s this hot,” Etzebeth told The Times. “When we played in Super Rugby, after the end-of-year tour – except the guys who play in Europe – we’d all come back and be on holiday for about six weeks. It’s something new.

“I would like the whole rugby schedule to be aligned, so we can manage players, play at the same time and rest at the same time. At the moment it’s a bit of a difficult situation to handle.

“I think it would be great being a part of that (the Six Nations). It would mean the schedules will be a bit more aligned. I never want to move away from playing the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina, so as long as there’s still space to also play those matches.”

