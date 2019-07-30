Irish Sevens Star Wins ITV’s Love Island

O’Shea first started playing rugby when he was seven years old and he quickly showed his talent by getting noticed by Munster’s Academy. It obviously helped his cause that he was a very good sprinter when at the age of 16 he competed for Ireland at the 2011 European Youth Olympics 100 meters. He finished sixth.

Because of this speed he found a home on the wing or sometimes at full-back, however he went through a significant injury in 2015 which put his career in jeopardy. He fell off a bicycle and lacerated his Achilles tendon which left a rather impressive scar.

Despite this Munster extended his academy place but eventually moved on after he failed to secure a spot for the senior team.

He then turned his attention to Sevens rugby and found a spot in the Irish national side. He previously made appearances at the 2018 Rugby World Cup and he also helped Ireland qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series too.

O’Shea interestingly has a maternal grandparent from Hong Kong and his parents Niall and Carol were also sprinters for Ireland. He also has a law degree from the University of Limerick, something he says he wants to use when his playing days are over.

