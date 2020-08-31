Since rugby's restart we've seen more business out front, party out back

Competition for rugby’s best mullet hotting up

It was a moment to break Billy Ray Cyrus’s achy breaky heart – earlier in August, All Blacks and Crusaders star Jack Goodhue decided to do away with his iconic mullet. The centre had become renowned for his throwback hairstyle, but even he had seen enough. He got the chop.

Goodhue took to social media to tell of the end, with his pics captioned: “We had a good run together. But it was time for the mullet and I to part ways. Was it the right decision?”

It was enough to cause line-dances to grind to a halt and for denim shirts to be ripped off in anguish.

However, in the aftermath it became apparent that in trimming the lid, Goodhue had opened up the race to claim the title of rugby’s best mullet.

And since Europe’s elite rugby players have emerged from lockdown to renew battle on the fields, it turns out that the contest for such a title is fiercely contested. Outlandish? Maybe. But the mullet is on the rise, from the Gallagher Premiership to the Guinness Pro14 and beyond.

Giddy up and check out some of the cracking thatches below.

Of course, the mullet makes it big in the America’s too.

Which of those is your favourite? Any flowing locks we’ve criminally missed out?

Mind you, whatever you think of the above hairdos, you have to take time to appreciate the Godfather – the man who blazed a trail on his own for so many years. Ladies and gentlemen, the great Shane Byrne was blazing trails before retro was cool…

We hope some things never change.

Yeehah!

