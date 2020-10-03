Connacht are traditionally slow starters but they hope to put that right in their 2020-21 Pro14 opener against Glasgow. Here's what you need to know about today's match

Connacht v Glasgow live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This is a familiar pairing for the start of a Guinness Pro14 season, with Glasgow notching up their fourth round-one visit in five years to Ireland’s west coast. Around 200 spectators will be at The Sportsground today (kick-off 5.15pm) to see if the Scots can maintain their recent dominance in the fixture.

Glasgow include 17 internationals in their match-day 23, including two front-rowers on the point of making their 50th club appearance: prop D’arcy Rae and hooker George Turner.

Wing Robbie Nairn, who scored a brace when the teams last met, makes his first start since the opening match of last season, while prop Aki Seiuli returns to the match squad for the first time since February following a thumb injury. New signing Fotu Lokotui is set for his club debut as a replacement.

Connacht haven’t won their first-round fixture since 2015, nor beaten a Scottish opponent since April 2017. They are determined to set off on the right foot, hooker David Heffernan saying: “We want to make the play-offs. In the history of this competition, teams who do that win 90% of their home games. So we know we need to make The Sportsground a fortress.”

Jarrad Butler begins his third season as Connacht captain. The hosts field the back-line that put Ulster to the sword at Aviva Stadium after the resumption, with Ireland trio Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki comprising the 9-10-12 axis.

The following week Connacht crashed 49-12 to Munster after having forwards Abraham Papali’i and Shane Delahunt sent off in the first half. The club has had a month or so to stew over that, but head coach Andy Friend says they have put it to bed.

“The spirit and energy at training has been really positive all week and there’s always a sense of excitement when you start a new season,” he said. “If this squad can produce what I know they’re capable of, we have a great chance of picking up a win.”

The teams didn’t meet last season, with a raft of fixtures cancelled because of Covid. So the last clash was in February 2019 when Glasgow won 43-17 at Scotstoun. George Horne scored the first of Glasgow’s tries that day after just 45 seconds. Watch highlights of the game here.

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Jarrad Butler (capt), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: 16 Jonny Murphy, 17 Jordan Duggan, 18 Jack Aungier, 19 Niall Murray, 20 Seán Masterson, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Conor Fitzgerald, 23 Sammy Arnold.

Glasgow: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Stafford McDowall, Robbie Nairn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown (capt), D’arcy Rae, Rob Harley, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, Chris Fusaro, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Enrique Pieretto 19 Richie Gray, 20 Fotu Lokotui, 21 George Horne, 22 Pete Horne, Ratu Tagive.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Connacht v Glasgow wherever you are…



