Danny Cipriani Wonder Pass Blows Spectators Away

Gloucester Rugby signed Danny Cipriaini in the summer just for moments like this. Near the end of the first half, with Gloucester holding a narrow lead over Northampton Saints at 14-11, advantage was given to the Cherry & Whites. Cipriani, with space opening up on his right, floated a sensational pass into the path of Charlie Sharples, who ran in the score.

Watch it here:

Gloucester went on to win the match 27-16.

Understandably, the sumptuous play had pundits, ex-players and fans alike praising the England fly-half.

The pass may remind some of Finn Russell’s sensational effort during the most recent Six Nations, against England. Russell gifted Huw Jones with a beautiful pass that eventually led to a Sean Maitland score. The pass was particularly noteworthy, as it was a standout moment in a thrilling Calcutta Cup win for Scotland.

You can remind yourself of that brilliant moment below:

This moment from Cipriani will rightly garner a lot of attention, though, as it is the first significant act of his stay in Gloucester. What a way to endear yourself to the faithful Shed Heads!

The fly-half was hurled into the spotlight this summer after a nightclub incident in Jersey while on a team trip with Gloucester. He later pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest at Jersey Magistrates’ Court. His club stood by him, but the RFU drew criticism for calling Cipriani in for a further disciplinary hearing.

However, when he provides magical moments like this pass against Saints, there is every reason to focus on his rugby. And as you can see, his pass is one we will be talking about for the next week…

We’re only one week into the Gallagher Premiership. There is a lot more rugby ahead.

Let’s hope it is a season full of flashy and classy moments like this!

