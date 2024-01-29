download our Six Nations 2024 wallchart for FREE

In the new issue of rugby world magazine, readers will also get a Six Nations 2024 wallchart. But don’t worry – you can also download it for free here!

Keep up to date with all the Six Nations 2024 fixtures, and fill in the scores yourself as we go, with this special wall planner from the team behind the world’s most famous rugby magazine.

Here’s how to do it…

Download Six Nations 2024 wallchart

Simply by following this link, you can download the Six Nations 2024 wallchart in PDF format, meaning you can print it out at home yourself, and pin it to the wall.

As you’ll see from the printout of Six Nations fixtures, it all begins with France hosting Ireland in Marseille, on a Friday night. And it all ends – as ever – with Six Nations Super Saturday, with three big fixtures on one day.

Six Nations 2024 calendar download

As well as the men’s tournament above, you will also get the PDF for the women’s Six Nations, ensuring that you keep up to date with the scores from both brilliant tournaments.

The women’s tournament also begins with France hosting Ireland, although this one is on Saturday 23 March, and is being played in The Stade Marie-Marvingt, in Le Mans.

Who will come out on top of these tournaments?

For the men’s tournament, check out our Six Nations predictions and we will create one for the women’s event closer to the tournament start.

For all other news, team lists and opinions about the event, check out our Six Nations hub page. There will be lots going on as this incredible tournament goes off with a bang…

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.