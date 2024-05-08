Dragons make statement signings including former All Black as defence coach

The Welsh club have added some stars to their ranks

Dragons signings have caught the attention of fans and media alike. Their latest sees former All Black Filo Tiatia announced as the new defence coach.

Tiatia will start in his new role from next season. As a player Tiatia became an Ospreys legend and his coaching career has also taken flight. His coaching positions include spells as head coach for Toyota Verblitz and Sunwolves in Japan.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to confirm Filo as our new defence coach.

“He returns to Wales with a wealth of coaching experience and is an innovator and leader in every sense of the word who will make a huge impression here. There is no doubt he will grab this role with both hands and stamp his mark on it.”

Fans have reacted positively on social media to their new coach. One wrote: “This is the signing of the season! I’m expecting alot but I think he will make a massive difference.”

While another said: “Dragons certainly showing new season intent right from the offset, good to see, if all 4 regions do the same then it builds a better game for Wales as a whole, not just the national team but the scene in the URC and Europe.”

And a third wrote: “That should make a big difference.”

Tiatia is the club’s third signing in May with the other star signings being NSW Waratahs’ Harry Wilson and Cardiff’s Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The club will be hoping the signings improve their form with just one win from four games in the URC this season. Wales club rugby has been under financial strain in recent years which has limited their progression on the pitch.

