Welsh Rugby Union apologise after drunk fan ‘vomits on boy’

The Welsh Rugby Union said they were sorry to hear of an incident during Wales‘ win over Australia in which a six-year-old boy was left “in floods of tears” after an intoxicated fan was sick “all over the back of him, his coat, over me and on the floor.”

Recounting the moment that effected young Joey, his mother Sophie Delaney explained that a supporter was sick down his back and did not even say anything after the incident. The supporter was said to be “very, very drunk”. Delaney also told BBC Radio Wales of the incident: “It was really hard because it was apparent he was asking to leave but I thought ‘if we leave now, that’s going to be the feeling that we are left with’, Mrs Delaney said.