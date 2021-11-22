Welsh Rugby Union apologise after drunk fan ‘vomits on boy’
The Welsh Rugby Union said they were sorry to hear of an incident during Wales‘ win over Australia in which a six-year-old boy was left “in floods of tears” after an intoxicated fan was sick “all over the back of him, his coat, over me and on the floor.”
Recounting the moment that effected young Joey, his mother Sophie Delaney explained that a supporter was sick down his back and did not even say anything after the incident. The supporter was said to be “very, very drunk”. Delaney also told BBC Radio Wales of the incident: “It was really hard because it was apparent he was asking to leave but I thought ‘if we leave now, that’s going to be the feeling that we are left with’, Mrs Delaney said.
“I didn’t want to have that as our last memory.
“I was really fighting back tears because he was so upset, I was upset, my husband was upset, and a little bit angry, and I was holding them back to make sure he was alright.”
The Welsh Rugby Union told the BBC they were “sorry to hear about the family’s experience” and that they would review the steward’s report and contact the Delaney family afterwards.
They added: “In excess of 275,000 fans have attended the Autumn Nations Series games and the vast majority of fans enjoy themselves in a responsible and considerate way.
“It is policy for our staff to intervene if people are visibly intoxicated – this happens in three main areas: The turnstiles where people can be denied entry, at the point of sale if they try and buy alcohol and in the stadium bowl.”
