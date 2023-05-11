Eddie Jones confirms Australia coaches for Rugby World Cup

League converts and ex-England staff aplenty

Eddie Jones has finalised his Australia coaches for the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup this year.

The Wallabies coach has picked a number of former England colleagues and even borrowed his attack coach from a Premiership club as part of a stacked 12-strong backroom staff for 2023.

Jones has named former league star Brett Hodgson, who was due to start with England around the time the Australian was sacked by the RFU, as his defence coach while Neal Hatley, former England scrum coach, is on board as forwards coordinator.

London Irish attack coach Brad Davis has been permitted to go on secondment to the Wallabies, returning to the Exiles after the World Cup. Davis is a former rugby league player who moved into coaching in 2006.

Brumbies assistant Dan Palmer is the new lineout coach while former Castres coach Pierre-Henry Broncan, who steered his side to the Top 14 final last year, joins as maul consultant.

Retired Wallaby fly-half Berrick Barnes joins on a part-time basis as a kicking consultant, a role which he has been fulfilling at NRL side Newcastle Knights.

England’s former head of strength and conditioning Jon Clarke takes on the same role down under with Nigel Ashley-Jones leaving the Scarlets to work under him in that department.

John Pryor returns as speed consultant with sport scientist Warrick Harrington retaining his role.

Jones said: “We believe we have a quality coaching staff to plan and prepare the team for a Smash and Grab campaign, winning the Bledisloe Cup and finishing winning the Rugby World Cup.

“It is experienced, diverse and adaptable. Ready to Smash and Grab.”

Eddie Jones Australia coaching staff Rugby World Cup 2023

Head Coach – Eddie Jones

Attack Coach – Brad Davis

Defence Coach – Brett Hodgson

Forwards Coordinator – Neal Hatley

Lineout Coach – Dan Palmer

Maul Consultant – Pierre-Henry Broncan

Kicking Consultant – Berrick Barnes

Learning Coordinator – David Rath

Strength and Conditioning Coordinator – Jon Clarke

Strength and Conditioning Coach – Nigel Ashley-Jones

Speed Consultant – John Pryor

Sport Scientist – Warrick Harrington

