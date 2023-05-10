England finalise coaching group for World Cup

Steve Borthwick has assembled some big names for France 2023

Steve Borthwick has finalised his England coaching group for the World Cup by appointing Tom Harrison as scrum coach.

Harrison is the latest coach to be poached from Borthwick’s old side Leicester Tigers and will start work on 1 June, filling the void left by Richard Cockerill who departed after the Six Nations to take up a role with Top 14 side Montpellier.

Former England sevens coach Tony Roques will also join the set-up as contact and skills coach during the preparation and training camps while Richard Wigglesworth, current interim Leicester head coach, will coach the attack after Harlequins confirmed Nick Evans would not be released again following his stint alongside Borthwick in the Six Nations.

Wigglesworth’s official brief is attack coaching and kicking strategy and he will join the international set-up at the conclusion of the Premiership season alongside Tigers colleague Aled Walters who will be Borthwick’s head of strength and conditioning.

Borthwick sheds light on England coaching group

Borthwick said: “I am very pleased to confirm the England coaching team for the Rugby World Cup,” said Borthwick. “Tom is an excellent coach and will have a real impact in area that will be fundamental to us as a team.

“Leicester’s scrum is renowned across Europe and Tom has played a leading role in that success. I have full confidence in him and I am very happy that he will be joining England.

“Tony has an extensive background in sevens and is an experienced, specialist contact and skills coach.

“Individual skill emphasis will be an important part of our work. Having worked alongside him in the 2019 campaign, I know what a good coach he is and he will really contribute to the team.

“Richard has a proven track record as a player and a player coach, and you can see what an excellent job he has done as head coach of Leicester Tigers in the past few months.

“He has played at Rugby World Cups and has coaching experience in 2019, and understands the unique demands of the tournament and the support that players need. He knows a lot of the players very well and will bring different insights to the coaching team.”

