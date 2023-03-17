Eddie Jones inspires Mikel Arteta to give Arsenal substitutes new name

Former England boss changed replacements to 'finishers'

Former England coach Eddie Jones has inspired Mikel Arteta to change the name of Arsenal’s substitutes to “impacters”.

Jones, now coaching the Wallabies, famously rebranded England rugby’s replacements to “finishers” as part of a wider move to a ’23-man game’. The Australian also regularly suggested players had not been dropped but rather their roles had changed if they were moved out of the starting XV.

Premier League leaders Arsenal appear to have followed suit after Arteta, who is in a high performance coaching WhatsApp group with Jones and coaches from the NFL and NBA, explained his reasoning behind the move.

Arteta said: “It’s something that we wanted to change and I discussed it with a few people and we wanted to find something that is particular for us.

“I think it was the best way to express how we feel about them and how they have to feel towards the team, especially on match day.

“I think it’s very difficult [to measure the difference it makes]. I think it is replacing somebody and making the team better, or doing things differently that are related to winning football matches and at the end your mentality should be only that, to impact the game to win it. That’s it, nothing else.

“I cannot measure that [difference]. I have to get into their brains, so far we don’t have anything like it.

“I think the way we describe it is more like we want it. If you repeat it more and more and more and you discuss it more and more and more, it will be closer to that and just being a sub.”

