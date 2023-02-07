Wigglesworth and Walters to join England coaching set-up

Steve Borthwick has gone back to Leicester to bolster his coaching staff

Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters will join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching staff at the end of the season from Leicester Tigers ahead of the World Cup.

Wigglesworth is the interim head coach at Leicester after Borthwick and defence coach Kevin Sinfield left mid-season to join England following Eddie Jones’s sacking. The former England scrum-half only retired to take on the top job temporarily having combined playing with running Leicester’s attack under Borthwick.

Following the departure of Martin Gleeson, Harlequins’ Nick Evans was brought in to run the attack for the Six Nations but the New Zealander is slated to return to the Premiership side following the championship. Wigglesworth has been named as an assistant coach while Walters is on board as head of strength and conditioning.

Walters is currently head of physical performance at Leicester having been part of the South Africa coaching staff that won the 2019 World Cup.

Wigglesworth and Walters to join England: Borthwick’s thoughts

“Richard and Aled are two outstanding coaches in their fields who I know very well,” said Borthwick. “Richard has been a proven winner throughout his playing career and has carried this into his coaching career.

“He already has international coaching experience from the 2019 Rugby World Cup, alongside a hugely successful playing career, and has amassed a wealth of knowledge. Few people have such an in depth, wide-ranging view and understanding of the tactical element of the game.

“He is a proud Englishman who has represented his country and is desperate to see us win, he will show he really cares about this team.”

Borthwick added: “Aled is an excellent performance coach who had an incredible impact with the Rugby World Cup holders, South Africa. Wherever he has worked, players improve. I have never met anyone who is able to get more out of players than he does.”

