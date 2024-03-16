England score three tries in six minutes in Le Crunch

It felt like it was all France in the opening half. England were visiting France in the last game of the 2024 Six nations, in Lyon, and the noise was big. But then with action on either side of half-time, we saw England score three tries in six minutes of match time.

Le Crunch, eh?

That’s the name for the annual match-up between England and France. And it looked like France were the side who had turned up in Lyon.

The Test was being played there as the Stade de France in Paris is out of commission as it is prepared for the Olympic Games later this year. And it was noisy in the stadium. Lots was going on. The France kick-off had to be retaken at the very start of the game. Then the hosts cut loose, as Nolann Le Garrec finished an all-time classic Six Nations try.

But England did well to roar back, with two tries for Ollie Lawrence, and one for Marcus Smith.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.