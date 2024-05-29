England World Cup winner retires from rugby aged 37 after 84 caps

Rachael Burford will take her final bow on Sunday

Harlequins and England legend Rachael Burford has confirmed she will retire at the end of the season.

Burford has played rugby for over 15 years and in that time has won multiple Women’s Six Nations titles and the Rugby World Cup with England. She also lifted the Premiership title with Harlequins in 2021.

Harlequins have not made the semi-finals and so Burford’s final game will be in the regular season. Quins play Trailfinders on Sunday in the final round of the regular season.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of treasured memories and immense gratitude,” Burford wrote in an open letter to Quins fans.

"As I step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of treasured memories and immense gratitude," Burford wrote in an open letter to Quins fans.

"Though I will no longer be on the field I will always be a Harlequin at heart, cheering for the team and supporting the sport I love in every possible way." The 37-year-old added in a post on X: "What a week this will be – but I'm ready to join our brilliant and loyal fans in the stands! Thank you for all your support, honestly does mean the world! Every moment, cheer, photo autograph, chats post game! I will miss greatly x" Burford is not the only Harlequins player retiring at the end of the season. The club, who are not qualifying for the semis for the second season running, also announced three other players are hanging up their boots. Long-time servants of the club Katy Mew, Shaunagh Brown and Emily Scott are all stepping away from rugby. The club are currently sixth in the nine-club league and are 24 points outside of the top four spots.

