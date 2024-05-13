The top four is locked in

The Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-finalists are locked in as Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears secured their spots in the latest round.

Saracens and defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury have already booked their spots. This means all four semi places were confirmed with three rounds of the regular season left to play.

Two-time finalists Exeter beat Trailfinders 40-10 to book their last four place. Bristol, meanwhile, had a bye week this past weekend but still managed to clinch a spot.

The only club capable of catching them before this round of fixtures was Loughborough Lightning. But Loughborough had to at least win each of their last four games to challenge for a spot and they lost to Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday. This means it is impossible for them to catch Bristol and so the south west side are heading to the semis.

The battle will now be for who hosts the semi-finals. Gloucester have already secured a home semi-final as they will finish in the top two positions. But Saracens, Exeter and Bristol could all secure the other home semi.

Saracens are currently on 55 points with three matches left to play. Exeter have 52 points with two games left to play, the team have a bye week in one of the last rounds. Bristol are on 46 points with three games left to play.

The clubs in the top four are the same as the ones included last season. The semi-finals last campaign saw Gloucester beat rivals Bristol and Exeter defeat Saracens. It was the first time Saracens had not been involved in the league final since the Premier 15s, now rebranded as the PWR, started in 2017.

When are the Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-finals?

Both semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 9 June with one kicking off at 2pm BST and the other at 4.30pm BST.

The winners of those games will head into a final. That game will take place on Saturday, 22 June at 3pm BST.

