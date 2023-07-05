England’s Shaunagh Brown comes out of retirement

Brown had announced her retirement at the end of 2022 but will be back on the pitch

England international Shaunagh Brown has come out of retirement and signed with former club Harlequins for the 2023-24 season.

Brown retired in 2022, saying it was time “to concentrate on getting other people to find rugby”. The prop, who has 30 caps for England, will be back on the pitch and the club has also said she will be a part of the Centre of Excellence coaching team.

Related: Premiership Women’s Rugby replaces Premier 15s in rebrand

Brown said: “Harlequins has always been my rugby heart. I see where the game is heading and feel like I still have more to offer, so the opportunity to come back and show that, was one I couldn’t turn down.

“The flame inside me has been firmly reignited and I can’t wait to come out fighting for Quins in the new era of women’s rugby.”

The 33-year-old won the Premier 15s with Harlequins in 2021. She also made her last international appearance in the Rugby World Cup final in 2022. England lost the final 34-31 to New Zealand.

Brown had been coaching in Bermuda as a female rugby development officer.

Shaunagh Brown comes out of retirement: Reaction to Harlequins signing?

Head coach Amy Turner added: “On the pitch we know the physicality she will bring to us. Having had some time coaching we’re excited to see how she has developed as a leader.

“Alongside players like Jade (Konkel) and Emily (Scott), we’re looking forward to seeing the impact these experienced heads will have on our younger squad members.”

Brown will be playing in the top-flight which as been rebranded ahead of the new season. Instead of being called the Premier 15s, the league will be named Premiership Women’s Rugby. The new branding comes with the tagline “a new era for women’s rugby”.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.