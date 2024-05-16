Exeter Chiefs legend Dave Ewers to leave Ulster after just one season

It has not been confirmed where Ewers will play next season

Dave Ewers is set to leave Ulster just one season after joining the club.

Ewers left Exeter Chiefs at the end of last season to join Ulster. The England international is one of nine players leaving the club at the end of the current campaign. It has not been confirmed where he will play next season.

As well as Ewers, Billy Burns, Greg Jones, Will Addison, Steven Kitshoff, James French and Shea O’Brien are leaving. Luke Marshall and Angus Curtis are also departing but they are retiring from rugby.

Bryn Cunningham, head of Ulster’s rugby operations and recruitment, said: “On behalf of everyone at Ulster, I would like to say thank you to the players that will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Despite all being at various stages of their careers, with some having spent many years at the club and others at the start of their professional rugby, it is important to acknowledge the positive impact that each individual has made on the club, both on and off the pitch and in terms of their professionalism day in, day out.

“I would, however, like to give special mention to Luke having been a proud servant of Ulster for the past 15 years.

“He epitomises what it is to be one of the Ulster men after starting with Ballymena RFC and going on to represent his club, country, and family at the highest level of the game. He is the template in terms of character for what pathway players should aspire to be.

“We look forward to joining with supporters on Saturday night to mark the contribution of this group and wish them the best for the future.”

