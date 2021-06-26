Bars in the stadium shut ahead of half-time

Fans outraged as Murrayfield bars shut during Lions opener

Ahead of half-time in the British & Irish Lions match against Japan, it was announced that the bars in Murrayfield would not re-open – resulting in a chorus of boos. And some fans took to social media to vent about the hospitality set-up for the tour opener and to register their disgust at rumours the ground had run dry of beer, with former Scotland captain Andy Nicol one of the most vocal dissenters.

The Scottish Rugby Union have moved to blame bar closures on “unprecedented pre-match sales” – but as you can see from a selection of Tweets below, there were some disgruntled Lions supporters in Edinburgh today.

Fans in attendance were lucky enough to see the Lions defeat Japan in tour opener, but are they right to feel aggrieved about the premature closures of the bars?

A spokesperson for the Scottish Rugby Union said: “Due to unprecedented pre-match sales, the decision was taken to not open bars at half-time, given the limited availability of stock around the stadium.

“This was to ensure pre-agreed social distancing guidelines could be maintained and avoid crowding. As per the match agreement, bars were scheduled to be closed from the end of half-time.

“The stadium did not run out of beer and all decisions were taken with crowd safety and social distancing in mind.”

Lions fans will be unable to attend matches in South Africa throughout the Lions tour, meaning the famous ‘Sea of Red’ will not be a fixture during this unprecedented tour.

