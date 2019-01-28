Fiji brought their usual flair and incredible skill to the New Zealand Sevens tournament recently.

Fiji Wow the World in Dominant Hamilton Sevens Win

In more ways than one, the Fijian Sevens rugby team dazzled and entertained all onlookers during the New Zealand Sevens tournament that took place last weekend.

Facing the United States in the final, before the match had even started the islanders had won over many in the crowd after lifting the official ball-carrier into the air during their prayer. It was a lovely moment as you can see below.

Fiji had dominated the tournament to get to the final, after beating Wales, Argentina and Australia on the first day before totally outplaying Canada and South Africa in the knockout rounds.

The USA were playing in their third Sevens World Series Final in a row thanks to victories over Tonga, Samoa, England, Scotland and then New Zealand. However, the Fijians were on top form and the Americans never stood a chance. The unbelievable off-loading to set up the try below is the only evidence necessary to prove this point, because even by Fijian standards, it was ridiculous.

The Hamilton crowd was treated to a dominant display which saw the men in white win the match 38-0.

Jerry Tuwai was announced as the HSBC Player of the Final thanks to his two tries and general excellence. The second of which he is scoring below in front of a colossal number of Fijian fans. You could be forgiven for thinking the tournament was being held in Suva, looking at the sheer amount of support on show!

To see some of the best highlights from the knockout stages of the tournament we have included the video from the official Twitter account of World Rugby Sevens.

Thanks to their victory the Fijians are now in tied first place with the USA at the top of the World Series standings. New Zealand and South Africa follow in third and fourth place.