Finn Russell gets yellow card for tripping against England

It was an intense but ill-disciplined first half at Twickenham as England and Scotland slugged it out for the Calcutta Cup. With ten penalties for England and four for the Scots in the first half, there were also two yellow cards.

Billy Vunipola got one as England racked up the infringements, but with Scotland in the ascendancy, fly-half Finn Russell earnt one for sticking out a leg to try and stop Ben Youngs as the hosts bore down on Scotland’s 22.

Watch the incident here …

Scotland still went in at half-time leading 8-6, thanks in no small part to a powerful Duhan van der Merwe try.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Scotland enjoyed the lions share of possession in the first half and enjoyed a slender lead.

One interested party for this one was Warren Gatland who was in attendance for this Calcutta Cup clash.

Russell came back on eight minutes into the second half with his first job to kick a penalty – he made it 11-6 to the visitors.

Billy Vunipola received his yellow card for a high tackle on that man Russell, with Scotland already enjoying advantage. But referee Andrew Brace had already warned England captain Owen Farrell that the penalty count for the hosts was too high.

The latest issue of Rugby World magazine – a Six Nations special – is in shops now.