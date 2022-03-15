France need to defeat England in Paris on Saturday

France player bonus of €200k for Grand Slam, say reports

French player could earn up to €200,000 apiece if they win a Six Nations Grand Slam, according to reports in their home country.

In today’s Midi Olympique, it is being said that players who play in all five of the French victories can earn €200,000 (approx £168k) in a bonus for their efforts. And according to the newspaper, the Fédération française de rugby (FFR) is in line for a windfall to the tune of €4.4m (£3.7m) for the success.

Part of this will go back into the French clubs, as per a deal struck with Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) and FFR boss Bernard Leporte at the start of his reign. Around €1.8m (£1.51m) could be sent their way, writes Midol.

France have been flawless so far this Six Nations, but still have to defeat England in Paris on Saturday to claim a Grand Slam. If they do so, it would be their first since 2010.

After defeating Wales last week, France head coach Fabien Galthie said: “The dream scenario is to win all the matches.

“The team is young, the team is progressing. We’re going to celebrate, have a nice weekend, then get into the working week, get in position and play the game.

“We’re going to focus on that objective from Monday. We just have to go on our route as we’ve done and not change route, grow and get better.”

