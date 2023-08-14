France’s Romain Ntamack out of World Cup with ACL injury, reports claim

The fly-half suffered a knee injury in the 30-27 win over Scotland in Saint-Etienne

France fly-half Romain Ntamack is out of the World Cup with an ACL injury, according to reports in France..

Ntamack was helped off the pitch at Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with a knee problem after 56 minutes in Saturday’s 30-27 World Cup warm-up match win over Scotland.

And reports in L’Equipe suggest scans have revealed a tear in the ACL which would then require surgery with a normal recovery time of six to nine months.

Ntamack appeared to confirm the news, when he took to social media on Monday morning, writing: “I’ll be back.”

It is a huge blow for Fabien Galthié’s side and casts a cloud over a record-breaking victory for les Bleus. They recorded their 12th win in a row on French soil, finally beating – after 46 years – the 11-match streak of the 1977 France team.

Ntamack is not the only injury concern for the World Cup hosts as prop Cyril Baille was also due for medical scans on Monday after picking up a leg injury against Gregor Townsend’s side.

Of the two France injuries, Ntamack’s was the most worrying for staff a week out from the World Cup squad announcement and now it appears their worst fears have been realised. Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Matthieu Jalibert replaced Ntamack on Saturday and is set to be handed the No 10 shirt for the tournament in his absence.

Immediately after the match, head coach Fabien Galthie told reporters that Ntamack had suffered a “slight hyper-extension of the knee” and had been replaced as a precaution.

Reports from France said further examinations on Sunday showed no swelling or mobility problems. But Antoine Dupont’s regular halfback partner was due to have an MRI on Monday, amid fears that he may have suffered knee ligament damage.

Club and country team-mate Baille will have an MRI on a calf injury, described by Galthié as a “big contusion”. The scan found that the loosehead prop has suffered a muscle tear that would require between five and six weeks on the sidelines.

Squad announcement after Romain Ntamack out of World Cup

Galthie is due to announce his final 33-player list in a special lunchtime TV broadcast on Monday, August 21. Even if he has suffered a calf tear, Baille is a near-certainty for France’s World Cup squad. Reda Wardi should step up to a starting role in the opening match against New Zealand if needed.

La Rochelle centre Jonathan Danty suffered a rib injury that forced him off the pitch. Unlike Ntamack and Baille, he returned for the post-match lap of honour. Reports in France suggest no further examinations are needed.

Tighthead Demba Bamba, meanwhile, was released to his club Lyon this week after picking up an ankle injury in France’s first warm-up match against Scotland in Edinburgh. Thomas Laclayat, who joined Racing 92 from Oyonnax this summer, has been called up to the squad.

France’s warm-up schedule continues on August 19 against Fiji at Nantes’ Stade de la Beaujoire. It concludes – after the World Cup squad announcement – against Australia at Stade de France, on August 26.

