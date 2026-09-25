What does life after Mark McCall have in store for the side from the StoneX?

Nobody quite knows what to expect at Saracens this season, following director of rugby Mark McCall’s departure after 17 years in charge. Still, the returning Dr Brendan Venter is no stranger to the club, and the team has been bolstered by big-name signings like Tomos Williams and Alfie Barbeary. Can they make it to the play-offs for the first time since 2024?

Below we preview Sarries’ chances ahead of the new season. Rugby World is also giving our verdict on every PREM and URC side.

Saracens discussion points

It’s a new era for Saracens after Mark McCall called time on a 17-year stint as director of rugby that yielded six PREM titles and three Champions Cups. In steps Dr Brendan Venter, who has a long and storied history with the club.

The South African had his arm twisted to quit his medical practice near Stellenbosch but he will be all in. “We’re a good rugby side, intense, physical,” he told the Telegraph. “That is Saracens, hard to play against. That’s my vision for the group, to be that all the time.”

Sarries have failed to reach the play-offs in the last two seasons. George Martin and Tomos Williams are top-class arrivals for the rebuild.

Key player

Tom Willis topped the PREM stats for carries, offloads and defenders beaten last season but, wary of Sarries’ artificial pitch, has headed back to France. So all eyes are on Alfie Barbeary, brought in to replace him.

At 25, the ex-Bath man is a younger and less imposing model. His explosive power and leg drive enables him to break tackles, but he’s currently better known for celebrating in budgie smugglers than his upright ball-carrying technique that opponents find so hard to stop. How he fares will go a long way to determining Saracens’ season.

One to watch

Teenager Noah Caluori burst onto the scene like a thunderclap last season, scoring five tries on his first PREM start.

The winger’s attack stats were through the roof but chief among his qualities is his extraordinary vertical leap that, allied to a 6ft 4in frame, enables him to win pretty much every aerial contest going.

“He’s like me but more springy,” said Freddie Steward, hitherto England’s best high-ball catcher. Capped twice by England this summer, Caluori must now try to avoid second-season syndrome.

Coaches’ box

Venter has a settled team around him, with head coach Joe Shaw aided by Ian Peel (forwards), Dai Flanagan (attack), Adam Powell (defence), Rob Webber (transition) and Dan Vickers (kicking).

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds





Saracens 2026-27 prediction

With a refreshed Maro Itoje at the helm, Sarries should just about squeeze into the top four.

Saracens 2026-27 odds

6-1

Vital statistic

Noah Caluori was joint top try-scorer in the PREM last season with 18 – ten of them came against hapless Sale Sharks.

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Saracens signings

Alfie Barbeary (Bath Rugby)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)

Tom James (Northampton Saints)

Sione Va’enuku (Ampthill)

Corné Weilbach (Stormers)

Saracens departures

Theo McFarland (La Rochelle)

Marco Riccioni (Perpignan)

Tom Willis (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Ivan van Zyl (Sharks)

Alex Lozowski (Sale Sharks)

Harry Wilson (Exeter Chiefs)

Louie Johnson (Ealing Trailfinders)

Gareth Simpson (Ealing Trailfinders)

Samson Adejimi (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Brandon Jackson (Newcastle Red Bulls)

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