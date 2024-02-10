Gatland directs message to Welsh public after narrow England defeat

The Wales boss insisted his side are making progress despite starting the Six Nations with back-to-back losses

Warren Gatland urged the Welsh public to be patient with his team after they slipped to a second straight Six Nations defeat against England at Twickenham.

Last week’s first half horror show against Scotland was put to bed by a good first 40 with Gatland’s men going into the break 14-5 up after a penalty try and Alex Mann’s score helped them capitalise on a 6-0 penalty count in their favour with two yellow cards for England.

But they failed to register a point after the break and the penalties finally started to go against them as England picked up pace, Fraser Dingwall scoring in the corner on his home debt and George Ford’s boot helping Steve Borthwick’s men edge the contest 16-14.

With a young side going going through a transition phase following the World Cup, Gatland insists there is plenty to come from a squad he is excited about.

Gatland said: “We’ve got quite a spectrum of players. Some experience, a few caps and some youngsters in the squad who are still incredibly young and finding their feet and some players in the squad that are there for the experience and we are trying to fast track them and develop them. I’m excited by this squad.

“Message to the Welsh public is have a bit of patience. Hopefully people can see from the outside what we are trying to do with this squad.

“It’s going to be a challenge going to Ireland. We came here today without any fear and with confidence that we were good enough to win the game and we fell just a little short.”

