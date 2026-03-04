Here is how to watch England v Fiji in style at the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium

Steve Borthwick's team will play a rare Test outside of Twickenham as Fiji host England at the swanky football stadium in Liverpool

England rugby fans will get a rare opportunity to see the men’s team play outside of London this Summer as the national team heads north.

With the inaugural Nations Championships starting in July, Steve Borthwick’s side would usually be in the souther hemisphere facing the world’s best.

And while England will face South Africa and Argentina away, their fixture against Pacific flyers Fiji will be closer to home.

Watch England v Fiji at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with Seat Unique

Enjoy luxury hospitality at one of the newest stadium’s in the world as England face Fiji in the Nations Championship. Watch England v Fiji

Why are Fiji hosting England in England?

Due to travel logistics and financial implications, Fiji will host their game against England on home shores in Liverpool at the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The ground was purpose-built for Premier League football side Everton, has a 52,769 seater capacity and is considered one of the most modern ground’s in European sport.

But as is the case for most new stadiums, it has been built as a multi-purpose venue and will host Test rugby for the first time on Saturday 11 July when Fiji host England.

It will the first time England has played away from Twickenham in England since 2019 when they faced Italy in a World Cup warm-up game at St. James’ Park in Newcastle. Before that was the 2015 Rugby World Cup when they played Uruguay in the final pool stage match at the City of Manchester Stadium.

How can I watch England play up north?

The opportunity for northern England rugby fans to visit a game without travelling down to London is rare so tickets are expected to sell quickly.

The Nations Championship will be managing general sale from this month however if you are looking for something a bit more interesting, you can utilise VIP ticket specialists Seat Unique.

Seat Unique is offering hospitality packages for the game from £169 up to £519 per peson. All included a padded seat to watch the game.

The premium Navigator Enclosure Experience includes a four-course meal with table service, a Q&A with a rugby legend, a free matchday programme and complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks.

Tickets with Seat Unique go on sale from Thursday 5 March and are available here.

