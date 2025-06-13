“Hopefully he doesn’t have a stinker!” Danny Care on the Premiership final referee he knows intimately

Referee Karl Dickson was Danny Care's understudy at Harlequins as a player

When he would jump in the car for hours straight after training to go and referee a game miles away, Danny Care got the impression his old team-mate Karl Dickson would make a good fist of his new profession.

But now, eight years after Dickson hung up his boots and turned to the whistle, he has been awarded the officiating duties for his first Gallagher Premiership Rugby final between Bath and Leicester Tigers at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

For eight years, Care and Dickson were both scrum-halves at Harlequins and the recently retired England centurion has watched on with pleasure as his old understudy has made a rapid ascent through the refereeing ranks.

Who is the Premiership final referee?

Care, who will also be working in his capacity as a TNT Sports pundit on the final, told Rugby World: “It’s amazing for Karl. It’s brilliant. I’m really chuffed for him. His kids grew up with mine; they’re the same age as my eldest boy, so they are still in touch.

“I’m a friend so it’s brilliant to see his transition into a referee and, obviously, a world-class one. I’ll be cheering him on. Hopefully he doesn’t have a stinker on the weekend!”

When pressed on whether more players should make a similar transition, Care added: “Karl had decided fairly early with a with a couple of years to go on his playing career that he was going to pursue it. And I remember he we would finish training sessions, and he’d straight in the car. He’d be like, ‘I’ve got a drive to Gloucester because I’m refereeing a game’.

“Fair play, he put the hours in. He was doing it in and around a packed rugby training schedule and then getting to games and grafting. It’s brilliant to see his trajectory – they obviously like him!

“They’ve taken him under their wing, and he’s doing really well and has been rewarded with the Prem final.”

While he may be slightly biased, Care is a big fan of Dickson’s desire to foster a more expansive style of rugby.

“What I like about Kyle’s style is he likes to have a a faster attacking brand of rugby. He’s not too whistle happy, I don’t think. He lets the play go; I like referees that give advantages to see what happens. He seems to do that an awful lot and probably wants to get games to be played at high-tempo.”

