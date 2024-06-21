How to watch Japan v England: Live stream Saturday’s summer tour match

Steve Borthwick's men are off to the land of the rising sun for a test match against the Brave Blossoms. Here's how to tune in.

Japan host a test match against England for the very first time on Saturday 22 June, and this article explains how to tune in. If you’re in the UK or Ireland you can watch a Japan v England live stream for free via World Rugby’s RugbyPassTV service. And even if you’re travelling overseas there’s no need to worry about missing the big game, because you can use a VPN to watch the match for free from abroad.

England coach Steve Borthwick has picked a strong side for this Lipovitan D Challenge Cup match in Tokyo, with five of the players who contested the Premiership final in the starting line-up. Marcus Smith gets the nod at fly-half, with Fin Smith on the bench. Six Nations captain Jamie George retains the armband. The game will come with extra spice because Borthwick’s predecessor, Eddie Jones, is now in charge of the Brave Blossoms.

It’ll be an early start for English rugby fans, with kick-off taking place at 6.50am BST. This guide tells you everything you need to know to sign up for RugbyPass, and how to use a VPN if you’re away from home.

Can I watch a Japan v England live stream for free?

Yes – though the broadcaster isn’t one of the usual suspects. World Rugby’s streaming service, RugbyPass TV, has exclusive rights to the Japan v England live stream in the UK. All you need to do to enjoy the match for free is visit the RugbyPass TV, and enter your email address to open an account.

You can watch on your computer or mobile device via the website, or download the RugbyPass TV app for iOS or Android. (The app supports both Chromecast and Airplay, so you can watch the match in full HD on your TV.)

What if I’m outside the UK and Ireland?

If you’re a UK or Irish resident abroad on holiday or for work on Saturday, you can still watch a Japan v England live stream.

By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, it allows you to unlock your usual streaming services as if you were sitting on your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar are fans of NordVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once – it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

What time does the Japan v England live stream start?

It’s an early start for viewers in the UK and Ireland because the big Tokyo showdown kicks off at 6.50am BST on Saturday 22 June.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

